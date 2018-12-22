Watch Kacey Musgraves On RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves finally got to live her dream. Last night, she and Ciara were the guest judges on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4. Kacey wore bedazzled denim chaps and critiqued the contestants’ performances in a singing, songwriting, and dancing challenge. Watch some clips from her appearance on the show below.

