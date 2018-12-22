Kacey Musgraves finally got to live her dream. Last night, she and Ciara were the guest judges on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4. Kacey wore bedazzled denim chaps and critiqued the contestants’ performances in a singing, songwriting, and dancing challenge. Watch some clips from her appearance on the show below.
#CategoryIs Eleguence After Dark 🌙 #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/lxLPszjwEA
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 22, 2018
In front of @KaceyMusgraves' salad?! #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/uFJ91EXRrm
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 22, 2018
🌟BONUS: @helloross makes one hell of a tossed salad…😋#AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/suWeIIigE2
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 22, 2018
Coming from @KaceyMusgraves?! WOAH! Huge compliment, @naomismallsduh!! #AllStars4 pic.twitter.com/FdVmePtm5y
— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 22, 2018
I lived for this. https://t.co/hIHW8ooYQU
— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) December 22, 2018