Aspiring Singer Files Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Hip-Hop Producer Noel “Detail” Fisher

An aspiring model/singer named Kristina Buch filed a lawsuit against veteran hip-hop figure Noel “Detail” Fisher on Thursday (Dec. 27) claiming that the “Crazy In Love” producer engaged in a two-year pattern of violent sexual assault and emotional abuse under the guise of guiding Buch’s nascent career. The suit comes eight months after Buch and a second aspiring artist, Peyton Ackley, were granted temporary restraining orders against Fisher following similar claims that he had abused them.

The lawsuit, a copy of which was attained by Billboard, was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, and includes allegations of assault and battery, sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. [Warning: this story contains descriptions of sexual violence.]

“This complaint, unfortunately, tells the tale of an aspiring musician who was manipulated, abused, and ferociously and repeatedly raped at the hands of a person she trusted, her supposed mentor, a critically acclaimed music producer” reads the lawsuit, which says that shortly after Buch and Fisher met he began courting her with “promises of a music career, showering her with compliments and telling her she was going to be a star.”

The complaint says the relationship turned “very dark” quickly, with claims that Fisher became “controlling and verbally abusive toward Buch, telling her that she needed to have sex with him and others to get ahead in the music industry. Fisher also consistently attacked Buch’s self-worth, breaking her down emotionally and maker her subservient to him.” The lawsuit claims that Fisher “viciously and violently raped Buch on seven different occasions,” with two incidents allegedly taking place in front of other people, while another allegedly found him directing Ackley to record his “aggressive and appalling rape of Buch.”

Buch’s attorney, William J. Briggs, confirmed the details of the suit for Billboard; a spokesperson for Fisher could not be reached for comment at press time. According to the suit, Buch moved to Los Angeles in mid-2016 and began to get traction in the modeling world before meeting Fisher in December of that year at a Los Angeles recording studio. The pair soon began recording together, with Fisher allegedly telling Buch that she had a promising career.

A month later, after they recorded eight songs together, Fisher, described as weighing “roughly 270 pounds,” allegedly raped the much smaller Buch for the first time while they were in Miami for a recording session. Thereafter, Fisher allegedly became more controlling, demanding that Buch stay at his house and rewarding her with a production deal, even as he engaged in emotional abuse, routinely calling her a “dumb white bitch” and telling her she had to have sex with him and other music producers to convince them to work with her.

The suit also alleges that Fisher pressured Buch to break up with her boyfriend, threatening that his “goons will come after him,” insisting she should be “naked at all times” and posting one of his assistants with her 24 hours a day. The allegations of sexual abuse include six more instances of alleged rape, at Buch’s apartment, again in Miami — where he allegedly forced Ackley to participate as well in an unwanted sexual encounter — a third time in Miami, during which he demanded that Ackley record the alleged assault, and a seventh time in Malibu, California, where he allegedly verbally berated her, physically assaulted her and raped her once again.

“It is unfortunate that Ms. Buch was forced to suffer unthinkable harm at the hands of someone she considered a mentor,” Briggs tells Billboard, confirming that the temporary restraining order granted in May became a permanent restraining order on June 20 against the producer, best known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love,” as well as “Sexy Can I” by Ray J and “How To Love” by Lil Wayne.

“Fortunately, Ms. Buch was able to escape Mr. Fisher’s control and bring these horrific allegations to light. No person should have to suffer the type of abuse Ms. Buch has suffered. In addition to seeking redress for Mr. Fisher’s reprehensible conduct, we hope this will shed a light for all those around Mr. Fisher, including other potential victims.” Briggs says he believes that Buch’s potential damages in the case are “in the millions, given the horrific sexual assault.”

