Lana Del Rey has lately been working on the new album Norman Fucking Rockwell with producer Jack Antonoff, and we cannot wait. Over the past few months, she’s shared the new songs “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice Bitch,” and they’re both great. And on Instagram late last night, Del Rey announced that she’ll have another new single coming out next week.

According to Del Rey’s Instagram, the new track has the somewhat ungainly title “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have- But I Have It.” In the accompanying Instagram video, we hear a bit of it, possibly while she’s typing on an old-school typewriter. (I thought those were weird drum sounds at first, but no, probably not.) The new track is gorgeous, and it’s not the one that she previewed yesterday. A while back, in a long-since-deleted post, she previewed a song called “Sylvia Plath.” In this preview, she sings about being “24/7 Sylvia Plath,” so it may be the same song, or she might just be really into namechecking Plath in lyrics right now.

In that same post, Del Rey also claimed that she’s just finished writing a short poetry book, which she’ll publish “later.” And she apologized that she’ll be cancelling some shows coming up soon, though she didn’t say which ones. (She’s got a show coming up at a Dublin castle, and at festivals in Denmark, Sweden, and Spain.) Here’s that preview:

We still don’t know when Norman Fucking Rockwell is coming out, but that new track will apparently arrive 1/9.