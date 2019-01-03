Spielbergs – “Five On It”

Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It,” a masterpiece of ’90s West Coast hip-hop, recently got a fresh reintroduction to pop culture via the trailer for Jordan Peele’s Get Out follow-up, Us, a film that looks very good indeed. Prior to that the song was in Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, but also, it lives on always in the hearts of millions. Great song. You should listen to it again, or for the first time.

I am not sure whether Spielbergs, the Oslo rockers we deemed a Band To Watch last year, had the song on their minds when penning the opening track from their debut album This Is Not The End. I am sure that “Five On It,” the Spielbergs song in question, bears little resemblance to Luniz’s G-funk anthem. It’s a different kind of anthem, the kind Spielbergs specialize in: a hopeful electric guitar rager bent on exhilaration, close cousins with the likes of Beach Slang and Japandroids — and am I hearing a little Wolf Parade in there?

This Is Not The End actually expands Spielbergs’ aesthetic palette a good deal, but “Five On It” delivers the electrified rush we’ve come to expect from them so far. Hear the song below.

This Is Not The End is out 2/1 on By The Time It Gets Dark. Pre-order it here.