Steve Gunn – “Vagabond” Video

The Unseen In Between, Steve Gunn’s brand new album for Matador, is finally set for release next week. It’s part of next Friday’s pending LP deluge marking the first significant wave of 2019 album releases. And as you may have surmised after hearing early singles “New Moon” and “Stonehurst Cowboy,” it’s one of the highlights of that wave.

Gunn’s latest teaser track, “Vagabond,” will not dispel those notions. The song is a jangly pop-rocker tinged with twang, with a blend of lackadaisical and melancholy that reminds me of Real Estate — those clean guitar riffs in particular. It’s named after Gunn’s favorite Agnes Varda play, and fittingly the lyrics reference his own cast of colorful characters. Those backing vocals are by Meg Baird, the Espers and Heron Oblivion member who recently teamed with Mary Lattimore on a spellbinding album called Ghost Forests.

“Vagabond” arrives today with a black-and-white video directed by Jason Evans that mirrors the music’s tasteful vibes. Watch it below.

The Unseen In Between is out 1/18 on Matador. Pre-order it here.