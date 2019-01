Way back in December 2017, Chance The Rapper teased an upcoming appearance on Sesame Street. And now, that appearance has finally aired. During the “T is for theater” segment on today’s episode, Pitchfork reports, Chance joined Cookie Monster to rehearse a play directed by Elmo about a monster who loves cookies. Although Chance is originally cast as the monster while the Cookie Monster plays Waiter #3, they switch roles after Chance keeps messing up his lines. Watch below.