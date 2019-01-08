Portland-via-Montana trio Strange Ranger craft lo-fi indie rock that sounds like it could’ve been released during the mid-’90s, early 2000s heyday of the Pacific Northwest music scene. Last month, they shared a surprise EP, etc., following their How It All Went By EP, which came out just a few months earlier. Now, Ranger Isaac Eiger is debuting his solo project, Hollow Comet, with a self-titled album.

Eiger’s gentle melodies stray from Strange Ranger’s restless edges and tease out their softer moments. Acoustic lullabies tint movie theaters and bedrooms with fear and longing. He sings on “Movies,” “Eating chips in your bedroom / Crumbs falling out of my clumsy mouth / Never saying what I want to.” But the most intimate scenes are the ones that take place in his head, his reflections on closeness. Listen to Hollow Comet below.

<a href="http://hollowcomet.bandcamp.com/album/hollow-comet" target="_blank">Hollow Comet by Hollow Comet</a>

Hollow Comet is out now. Buy it here.