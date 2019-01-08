Oozing Wound – “Tween Shitbag”

Nightmarish and visceral Chicago thrashers Oozing Wound have announced a new album called High Anxiety, and all the song titles are really great. The first one is called “Surrounded By Fucking Idiots.” The second one is called “Filth Chisel.” The third one, premiering today, is called “Tween Shitbag.” The fourth one is called “Die On Mars.” The fifth one is called “Birth Of A Flat Earther.” The sixth one is called “Riding The Universe,” which, OK, is not on par with the others but is still evocative. The seventh and final track is called “Vein Ripper.” Hard to beat that batting average.

Now that we’ve established that Oozing Wound are good at naming things, let’s focus on music, another area of expertise for the trio. According to a press release, “Tween Shitbag” is a rant against “industry players that trade on and commodify subculture.” In a tweet, the band elaborates that the song “is about shitty dudes playing in shitty bands and being shitty people.”

“Tween Shitbag” begins with Zack Weil atonally wailing, “Oh man, I really love your band!” From there it’s a lockstep battalion at runaway train speed, surging forward with bayonets out. Partway through the band gets caught up in the muck they’re railing against and “Tween Shitbag” descends into gnarly sludge soundbombing you could almost describe as pigfuck — a subgenre name Oozing Wound are surely fond of.

Listen below.

<a href="http://oozingwound.bandcamp.com/album/high-anxiety" target="_blank">High Anxiety by Oozing Wound</a>

Here’s that killer tracklist again:

01 “Surrounded By Fucking Idiots”

02 “Filth Chisel”

03 “Tween Shitbag”

04 “Die On Mars”

05 “Birth Of A Flat Earther”

06 “Riding The Universe”

07 “Vein Ripper”

High Anxiety is out 3/15 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.