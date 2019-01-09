FIDLAR – “By Myself” Video

FIDLAR are still going at it, and at the end of this month they’re releasing their latest album, Almost Free. They’ve been putting out a string of singles over the last lotta months that have included “Are You High?,” “Too Real,” “Can’t You See,” and “Alcohol,” and today they’re releasing another one called “By Myself.”

It was written in Hawaii and, in typical tongue-in-cheek fashion, FIDLAR leader Zac Carper had this to say about it: “I called up all my homies to have a drink with me and no one showed up. What a bunch of kooks.” It’s another insistently catchy one from the Los Angeles punks and builds to a satisfying dancey wiggle. It comes attached to a music video featuring photo booth vids of some LA notables.

Listen and watch below.

Almost Free is out 1/25 on Mom + Pop.