Boston Calling 2019 Lineup

Boston Calling is back for its 10th edition (though sixth year — there were a couple years when they did two). A few years ago, they moved over to the larger Harvard Athletic Complex, which is where they’ll stay this year for a lineup that’s headlined by Twenty One Pilots, Travis Scott, and Tame Impala. Also on the roster for the Memorial Day Weekend fest is Odesza, Logic, Greta Van Fleet, Anderson .Paak, Hozier, Janelle Monae, and Brandi Carlile.

Among the smaller font names include Christine And The Queens, Big Red Machine, Guster, Mitski, Yaeji, Snail Mail, Superorganism, Turnstile, and Shame. The local Boston picks from this year include Pile, Clairo, and Sidney Gish.

Boston Calling has also started to include a comedy component into their lineup as of late, and this year Michael Che, Jenny Slate, and Fred Armisen are heading that up. Also included with that is a spoken word performance by Imogen Heap where she’ll be showing off her Mi.Mu gloves.

The fest takes place from 5/24-26. Tickets are on sale now.