Hear Animal Collective’s Early “My Girls” Demo “House”

Animal Collective’s landmark album Merriweather Post Pavilion just turned 10 years old. AnCo have promised to “release some other MPP related sounds and sights over the next couple months in celebration of this moment,” and now the first of that bonus material has finally arrived.

Animal Collective’s Brian Weitz, aka Geologist, has a radio show called The O’Brien System, and he sometimes uses it to share unreleased demos and rarities and other ephemera. We’ve gotten late-’90s recordings of “In The Bleak Midwinter” and “Penny Dreadfuls,” two outtakes from Tangerine Reef, and now an early version of MPP highlight “My Girls.”

Before “My Girls” became AnCo’s biggest song, it was apparently an amniotic haze called “House.” Geologist shared the original version on his radio show the other day, and now, thanks to a tip from Jordan Randall, you can all hear it and compare it to the banger it eventually became below.