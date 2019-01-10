Beirut – “Landslide” Video

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from blog-rock veteran Zach Condon, but he is about to return with a new album full of angelic globe-trotting indie-pop for us. Next month, Condon’s band Beirut will return with Gallipoli, their first album in four years. We’ve already posted the album’s title track and “Corfu,” and now Beirut have also shared the new one “Landslide,” along with a music video.

“Landslide” is not a Fleetwood Mac cover. Instead it’s a comforting shimmer of a song, very much in keeping with Beirut’s back catalog. The video, from director Eoin Glaister, tells the story of a knight who, as the video is opening, is being dragged behind his horse. As the clip goes on, we see an enchanted key, a swordfight, a damsel in need of rescuing, and a battle of wills against a stubborn beast, all of it through the eyes of an unreliable narrator.

This is probably not the first time you have seen Ian Beattie, the video’s star, playing a knight. He spent five seasons of Game Of Thrones as Meryn Trant, a vicious dickhead murderer. Watch his story unfold below.

Gallipoli is out 2/1 on 4AD.