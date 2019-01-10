Pond – “Daisy” Video

Pond have just announced that they’ll release a new album, Tasmania, in a couple months. The project — which is led by former Tame Impala bassist Nick Allbrook — put their most recent album, The Weather, in 2017, and Tasmania is being presented as a “sister album” to that one. As with most of their albums, this one was produced by Allbrook’s former bandmate and Tame Impala head honcho Kevin Parker.

Last year, the band released two songs that will be featured on the album — “Burnt Out Star” and “Sixteen Days” — and today they’re sharing another new one, “Daisy,” alongside an accompanying music video.

Here’s what Allbrook had to say about the track in a fan newsletter:

Daisy includes an interpolation of the Pigrim Brothers ‘I Feel Like Going Back Home’. It’s about hmmmm Summertime, the rigs are out, fires burn, bottl’os and dams drained aaaaand photos leaving us warped memories. Blood and lonely saltwater cowfolk.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Daisy”

02 “Sixteen Days”

03 “Tasmania”

04 “The Boys Are Killing Me”

05 “Hand Mouth Dancer”

06 “Goodnight, P.C.C.”

07 “Burnt Out Star”

08 “Selene”

09 “Shame”

10 “Doctor’s In”

Tasmania is out 3/1 via Spinning Top/Marathon Artists/Caroline/Interscope.