CupcakKe – “Squidward Nose”

Earlier this week, the great Chicago rapper CupcakKe worried a whole lot of people by tweeting “im about to commit suicide.” She posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram with the caption “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me I really appreciate it.”

Thankfully, CupcakKe is OK. She went to the hospital and says that she’s “finally getting the help that I need to get through , be happy , & deliver great music.” She seems to be doing better, and now she’s already back in action and back to releasing bops.

On “Garfield,” a track from CupcakKe’s last album Eden, she referred to her pussy as Garfield. Now she’s releasing a song named after another cartoon character. It’s called “Squidward Nose,” and I’ll give you one guess as to what it’s about. Listen and give thanks for CupcakKe below.