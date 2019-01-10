SOAK – “Knock Me Off My Feet” Video

We last heard from Bridie Monds-Watson, the Irish singer-songwriter who performs as SOAK, in October. She released her first track in three years, “Everybody Loves You,” along with a butterfly-filled music video. Today, she announces her new album, Grim Town, with its lead single, “Knock Me Off My Feet.” The song confronts Monds-Watson’s love/hate relationship with her small town, a freeing, yet claustrophobic environment. “You can be the best person to yourself, and the worst person to yourself,” Monds-Watson says in a statement. Its Jak Payne-directed music video flashes footage of a NASCAR race, Monds-Watson behind the wheel and standing alone at an empty race track.

The forthcoming album is “a dystopia that I’ve created in my brain: me on the inside, processed into a pretend location,” she explains. “The way I could wrap my head around a lot of what I was going through was to make it feel like something quite physical and real. Once I had the idea of the album being an actual location, exploring the dynamics of this town and what it would look or sound like felt like the right way to give my mental state a personality.” Check out “Knock Me Off My Feet” below.

Track listing:

01 “All Aboard”

02 “Get Set Go Kid”

03 “Everybody Loves You”

04 “Knock Me Off My Feet”

05 “Maybe”

06 “Fall Asleep, Backseat”

07 “Crying Your Eyes Out”

08 “I Was Blue, Technicolour Too”

09 “Deja Vu”

10 “Scrapyard”

11 “Valentine Schmalentine”

12 “YBFTBYT”

13 “Life Trainee”

14 “Missed Calls”

15 “Nothing Looks The Same”

Tour Dates:

01/30 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

02/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

02/02 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

05/06 – Kendal, UK @ Kendal Library

05/10 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

05/11 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

05/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

05/15 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

05/16 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

05/17 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

05/19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique – Rotonde

05/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

05/22 – Hamburg, Germany @ Prinzebar

05/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/24 – Cologne, Germany @ Artheater

05/28 – Cork, IE @ Live at St Lukes

05/29 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans

05/30 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/31 – Derry, UK @ The Glassworks

CREDIT: Ellius Grace

Grim Town is out 4/26 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.