Pohoda Festival Announces 1975, The Roots, Mac DeMarco, & More For 2019

The last couple of years have seen a trend take hold. In the US, the music festival boom has resulted in what a lot of people predicted would be a bubble, and while it might not have burst quite yet the lineups are getting more and more dispiriting. Whether meeting in an unimaginative middle ground or announcing lineups too scattered to justify the ticket prices, a lot of US festivals have been stumbling. Then, sometimes, you look over at Europe — where festivals have been a fixture longer than they have been Stateside — and it feels like some of these events are running laps around ours.

Sometimes it’s the expansiveness of big names like Primavera, sometimes it’s the idiosyncrasies of festivals like Le Guess Who? And then sometimes you come across a name you weren’t previously familiar with and realize there are some impressive festivals further afield, too.

Slovakia’s Pohoda Festival might rank in the latter category — they limit their capacity to 30,000 attendees — but the comparative intimacy of the festival belies the starpower that often populates their lineups. Founded in 1997, Pohoda (which is Slavic for “peace”) takes place in a former military airfield in Trencin, a town about an hour away from Bratislava. It seems like a pretty unique place to witness a festival, and the lineup they have announced so far is enticing, too.

Pohoda doesn’t announce the lineups in full — they do so incrementally. So while the festival will continue rolling out names for a while yet, what they have already is impressive. Headliners include Lykke Li (who, if you haven’t seen in Europe, draws quite a fervent crowd compared to what she might in the States), the always-reliable Roots, the always-divisive and always-transfixing 1975, young festival veteran Mac DeMarco, and the newly announced addition of Charlotte Gainsbourg, whose current synth-pop setup is a beautiful live realization of 2017’s Rest. The festival also strives to book musicians from different backgrounds musically and internationally, with inclusions like Calypso Rose and the team-up of Amadou & Miriam with the Blind Boys Of Alabama. The lineup is rounded out by exciting up-and-comers like Sudan Archives and Viagra Boys. Check it out below, and keep an eye out for further announcements from Pohoda:

Liam Gallagher

Lykke Li

The Roots

The 1975

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Mac DeMarco

Michael Kiwanuka

Amadou & Mariam and the Blind Boys of Alabama

Sofi Tukker

Calypso Rose

Viagra Boys

Sudan Archives

Dream wife

Noga Erez

FAKA

Cari Cari

Life

Kokoko!

Penelope Isles

Sink Ya teeth

Pohoda Festival takes place 7/11-7/13 in Trencin, Slovakia. Buy tickets here.