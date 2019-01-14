New Jersey rapper RetcH delivers his lyrics in a raw, scraggly half-grunt that has always impressed me. He’s a gifted technical rapper and an evocative writer, but his greatest gift will always be that wounded creak of a voice. Last year, RetcH beat an armed-robbery case that threatened to send him to prison for decades, and he immediately followed it up with an EP called After The Verdict. And on Friday, he released a new full-length called Richer Than The Opps.

The album only has one guest, fellow New Jersey rapper Gu Mitch. So it’s really just RetcH, rapping hard in that strained voice over the kinds of flickering, hypnotic synth-beats that fit his style beautifully. Stream the album below.

Richer Than The Opps is out now on Fastmoney.