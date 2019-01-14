Watch Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto, & Courtney Love Star In A Gucci Guilty Commercial

Lana Del Rey, Jared Leto, and Courtney Love are featured in a new advertisement for Gucci Guilty, a fragrance collection put out by the company. LDR and Leto are the faces of the campaign, as was revealed last fall, and they also appeared together at the Met Gala last year.

The ad, which is soundtracked by Link Wray And His Ray Men’s “The Swag,” features the two of them in ’50s get-ups wreaking fashionable havoc on a grocery store. Courtney Love has a cameo as a diner waitress. There’s also an ostrich involved, for whatever reason. It was directed by Alessandro Michele.

Watch it below.