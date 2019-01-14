Piroshka – “What’s Next?”

Back in November we premiered “Everlastingly Yours,” the first proper single from a new UK indie supergroup called Piroshka. The band — which features Lush’s Miki Berenyi backed by Moose’s KJ McKillop, Modern English’s Mick Conroy, and Elastica’s Justin Welch — will release their debut album Brickbat next month. Today they’re sharing its second single, “What’s Next?” It rides an ever-growing wave of synth noise to some rewarding destinations. Listen below.

Brickbat is out 2/15 on Bella Union. Pre-order it here.