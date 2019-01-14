Watch St. Vincent Cover Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Breaking The Girl”

Last night, the Hollywood Palladium hosted a benefit concert for victims of the Woolsey Fire that spread through California last fall. Annie Clark opened the night with an acoustic St. Vincent set where she performed a cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Breaking The Girl,” off the band’s 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

According to Rolling Stone, Clark had some choice words for the RHCP guitarist: “I wanna give a very special thank you to Josh Klinghoffer for fucking bitching guitar playing but also for correcting my chords just about 20 minutes ago.”

RHCP would perform later in the night, but not before Beck, who brought out Jack Black to perform “Sexx Laws” with him.

Check out videos of St. Vincent’s cover and Beck x Jack Black below.

