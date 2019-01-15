Trae Tha Truth – “I’m On 3.0″ Video (Feat. T.I., Dave East, Tee Grizzley, Royce Da 5’9″, Curren$y, DRAM, Snoop Dogg, Fabolous, Rick Ross, Chamillionaire, G Eazy, Styles P, E-40, Mark Morrison, & Gary Clark Jr.)

Trae Tha Truth is a well-regarded veteran of the Houston rap underground. He used to be half of the duo ABN — Assholes By Nature, great name — with his cousin Z-Ro. These days, he persistently cranks out muttery fast-rap jams and occasionally takes advantage of his considerable rap-world connections. Every so often, Trae rounds up a huge lineup of guest rappers for the posse cuts in his “I’m On” series.

The first “I’m On” came out in 2011, and it featured Big Boi, Wiz Khalifa, and Lupe Fiasco, among others. “I’m On 2.0” came out a year later, and it had people like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Big K.R.I.T. And back in 2017, Trae released the absolutely absurd “I’m On 3.0,” which lasted nine minutes and featured no fewer than 15 guest-rappers and singers. It took two years, but Trae and director Philly Fly Boy have now rounded up all of them and put them all in a video for the song.

The song itself isn’t that interesting; it’s standard-issue reflective rap. But it’s fascinating to see it all play out, to wonder who might be coming up next. The track is packed with legacy A-listers (Snoop Dogg, T.I., Rick Ross), underground favorites (Royce Da 5’9″, Curren$y, Styles P), and right-now stars (G Eazy, Tee Grizzley.) Chamillionaire is on there. There’s a hook from the deeply random trio of DRAM, Gary Clark Jr., and Mark Morrison — as in, “Return Of The Mack” Mark Morrison. E-40 has the best verse on the whole thing, naturally. Watch it all happen below, via 2DopeBoyz.

The gold standard for this sort of malarky is still the Game’s “One Blood” remix from 2006 — 12 minutes, 24 guest rappers — but this one comes close. And it features five rappers that were already on the “One Blood” remix!