Chance The Rapper Removes R. Kelly Collaboration From Streaming Services

Chance The Rapper recently appeared on Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary series to apologize for working with Kelly. On the final episode of the show, which details the sexual assault allegations against the singer, Chance discussed working with Kelly on his 2015 song “Somewhere In Paradise,” saying that “making a song with R. Kelly was a mistake.” He later tweeted, “I apologize to all of his survivors for working with him and for taking this long to speak out.”

Now, as Pitchfork points out, Chance The Rapper has removed “Somewhere In Paradise,” which also featured Jeremih, from digital streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL. The track is still currently available on Chance’s SoundCloud and on Apple Music’s Connect, which Apple plans on phasing out by May 2019.

Chance was the first major artist to apologize for working with R. Kelly in the wake of Surviving R. Kelly. The show’s ratings success has also led to apologies from Phoenix and Lady Gaga, who initially declined to be interviewed for the series. “Do What U Want,” Gaga’s song with R. Kelly, has also been removed from DSPs.