Bikini Kill Reuniting For NYC & LA Shows Later This Year

Bikini Kill are reuniting for a string of shows later this year in New York City and Los Angeles. The lineup will feature the trio of Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, and Kathi Wilcox, along with Erica Dawn Lyle on guitar. It’ll be the first time they’ve played a show since 1997, though last year they briefly reunited to perform one track at a book release party.

Bikini Kill broke up in 1997 and their last proper album together was 1996’s Reject All American. Last year, their 1998 compilation The Singles was reissued on vinyl. Each of its members have been active in their own side projects since then, though, including Le Tigre, the Julie Ruin, and girlSperm.

Here are the dates:

04/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/01 New York, NY @ Terminal 5