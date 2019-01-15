Mac DeMarco Announces Tour, Preps Album For New Record Label Mac’s Record Label

Mac DeMarco has a new album on the way — and a new record label. According to a press release, DeMarco’s first LP since 2017’s This Old Dog will be out sometime this year and “will be the debut release on Mac’s Record Label (more details to come).”
This news accompanies the announcement of an upcoming 2019 North American tour, which will kick off after DeMarco’s sets at Coachella in April and continue on through October with dates in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. Check out the full list of dates below.
TOUR DATES:
04/13 Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/20 Indio, CA @ Coachella
05/07 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Outdoor Amphitheater Stage
05/10 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/11 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/12 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
05/15 Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino
05/16 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/18 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/20 Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
05/21 Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort
05/22 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Expo Center at Madonna Inn
05/30 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/02 London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/16 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/30 Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
08/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
09/20 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)
09/22 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/24 Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
09/26 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/27 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09/28 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/02 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/06 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre