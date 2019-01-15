Mac DeMarco Announces Tour, Preps Album For New Record Label Mac’s Record Label

Mac DeMarco has a new album on the way — and a new record label. According to a press release, DeMarco’s first LP since 2017’s This Old Dog will be out sometime this year and “will be the debut release on Mac’s Record Label (more details to come).”

This news accompanies the announcement of an upcoming 2019 North American tour, which will kick off after DeMarco’s sets at Coachella in April and continue on through October with dates in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. Check out the full list of dates below.

TOUR DATES:

04/13 Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/20 Indio, CA @ Coachella

05/07 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery – Outdoor Amphitheater Stage

05/10 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/11 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/12 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

05/15 Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

05/16 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/18 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/20 Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library

05/21 Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Resort

05/22 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Expo Center at Madonna Inn

05/30 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/02 London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/16 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/30 Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

08/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

09/20 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Outdoors)

09/22 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/24 Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

09/26 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/27 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/28 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/02 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre