Fiona Apple, Miley Cyrus, Miguel Join Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Fiona Apple, Miley Cyrus, Miguel, Josh Homme, Brandi Carlile, and Chris Stapleton have joined the lineup for the upcoming Chris Cornell tribute/benefit concert I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell, Pitchfork reports. Foo Fighters, Metallica, Ryan Adams, and the remaining members of Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, and Audioslave were previously announced as performers at the event.

I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell is set to take place tomorrow, 1/16, at the Forum in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting, and proceeds from the show will go to benefit the Chris And Vicky Cornell Foundation and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.