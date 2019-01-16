Next month, Chrystia Cabral will release her second album as SPELLLING, Mazy Fly, the follow-up to her 2017 debut, Pantheon Of Me. The Bay Area artist has already shared two advance singles, “Hard To Please” and “Haunted Water,” the latter of which we named one of the best songs of the week when it came out.

Today, she returns with “Under The Sun.” Glowing synth bolster a subtle electronic groove. Melodies melt around Cabral’s spell: “Sunlight on the planet dawn / I hope you have a lucky one / One day, under the sun.” Listen to “Under The Sun” below.

Mazy Fly is out 2/22 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.