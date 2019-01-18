Hear Jonny Greenwood’s Previously Unreleased There Will Be Blood Bonus Tracks

Thom Yorke may have only recently jumped into film composition with his work for 2018’s Suspiria, but his bandmate Jonny Greenwood has been enjoying the dual career for the last 15 years. In that world, the Radiohead lead guitarist and keyboardist is best known for his ongoing partnership with director Paul Thomas Anderson. He’s scored all of Anderson’s recent projects, among them 2012’s The Master, 2014’s Inherent Vice, and 2017’s Phantom Thread, which earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Today, we’re looking back at the duo’s first work together, 2007’s There Will Be Blood. It’s a dark, corrupt drama, and Greenwood’s string-heavy score broods with underlying menace. Now, the acclaimed soundtrack is getting its first ever vinyl release via Nonesuch, and with it comes two previously unheard bonus tracks — “Proven Lands (Intro.)” and “De-Tuned Quartet.” Listen to both below.

There Will Be Blood is out now via Nonesuch.