Nakhane – “New Brighton” (Feat. ANOHNI) Video

Last year, the South African singer Nakhane released his debut album, You Will Not Die, over in Europe, and it’s being re-released worldwide next month. It’s full of widescreen, elegiac pop songs grounded by Nakhane’s incredible voice, and for one of them he recruited fellow incredible voice ANOHNI to sing with him.

ANOHNI is one of Nakhane’s many celebrity musical supporters, which also include Madonna and Mykki Blanco, and last year she described his voice as “a lake of deep soulfulness.” Pretty high compliment coming from a lake of deep soulfulness in her own right!

Listen to “New Brighton,” which features ANOHNI, below, alongside a music video featuring Nakhane in a variety of ornate locations.

You Will Not Die is out 2/22 on BMG. Pre-order it here.