Watch Foo Fighters As Terrible Football Players In A Promo For Their Super Bowl Weekend Concert

Super Bowl LIII goes down in Atlanta on 2/3. Maroon 5 will play the halftime show, and they will be joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott. Earlier this week, Variety reported that Scott spoke to Colin Kaepernick about his decision to perform at the sporting event, and that the two “emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding.” Kaepernick called BS, and you can read more about the debacle here. Rihanna reportedly turned down the performance months earlier in support of Kaepernick.

Aside from the halftime show and the actual game, one of the most celebrated and debated aspects of the Super Bowl is the advertising. Foo Fighters are getting in the game (ha) early by debuting a five-minute long trailer for their Super Bowl weekend concert, which takes place the night before the game and will be live streaming for those who aren’t able to attend. In the clip, Dave Grohl and the Foos step into the role of “terrible football team featured on a local TV station” and the announcers are played by NFL commentators Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, and Michael Strahan.

Watch below.