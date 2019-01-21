Pickathon 2019 Lineup

Portland’s annual Pickathon festival tends to put together fascinating, eclectic lineups, and this year’s is no different. The 2019 iteration of Pickathon has zero true big-name headliners — topping the bill are Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Khruangbin, Mandolin Orange, and another distinct set from Rateliff and a different backing band. Instead, the fest is basically all middle, with an array of diverse talents that might not individually catch your attention but when taken together are quite enticing.
Some of the notable names for 2019 include Flasher, Miya Folick, Sudan Archives, Mountain Man, YOB, Mdou Moctar, Lambchop, the Beths, Damien Jurado, Young Jesus, Laura Viers, Courtney Marie Andrews, Sneaks, Nap Eyes, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and David Nance Group. More artists will be added at a later date.
Pickathon 2019 runs from Aug. 2-4 in the woods outside Portland. Purchase tickets and get more info here, and check out the full list of performers below.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Khruangbin
Mandolin Orange
Nathaniel Rateliff
Tyler Childers
Lucius
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Fruit Bats
Mountain Man
Caamp
YOB
Damien Jurado
Lambchop
Laura Veirs
Julia Jacklin
The Marías
Miya Folick
Sudan Archives
Bonny Light Horseman
Mdou Moctar
Courtney Marie Andrews
Lido Pimienta
Cedric Burnside
Town Mountain
Jupiter & Okwess
The Beths
B Boys
Our Girl
JJUUJJUU
Sneaks
Young Jesus
Sam Evian
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Flasher
Mike and The Moonpies
Nap Eyes
Soft Kill
H.C. McEntire
Helena Deland
The Cordovas
Lauren Morrow
Bodega
David Nance Group
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Virginia Wing
Garrett T Capps
Martha Scanlan
Gold Star
Colton Turner
&more (Chill Moody & Donn T)
David Bragger & Susan Platz