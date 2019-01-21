Pickathon 2019 Lineup

Portland’s annual Pickathon festival tends to put together fascinating, eclectic lineups, and this year’s is no different. The 2019 iteration of Pickathon has zero true big-name headliners — topping the bill are Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Khruangbin, Mandolin Orange, and another distinct set from Rateliff and a different backing band. Instead, the fest is basically all middle, with an array of diverse talents that might not individually catch your attention but when taken together are quite enticing.

Some of the notable names for 2019 include Flasher, Miya Folick, Sudan Archives, Mountain Man, YOB, Mdou Moctar, Lambchop, the Beths, Damien Jurado, Young Jesus, Laura Viers, Courtney Marie Andrews, Sneaks, Nap Eyes, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and David Nance Group. More artists will be added at a later date.

Pickathon 2019 runs from Aug. 2-4 in the woods outside Portland. Purchase tickets and get more info here, and check out the full list of performers below.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Khruangbin

Mandolin Orange

Nathaniel Rateliff

Tyler Childers

Lucius

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Fruit Bats

Mountain Man

Caamp

YOB

Damien Jurado

Lambchop

Laura Veirs

Julia Jacklin

The Marías

Miya Folick

Sudan Archives

Bonny Light Horseman

Mdou Moctar

Courtney Marie Andrews

Lido Pimienta

Cedric Burnside

Town Mountain

Jupiter & Okwess

The Beths

B Boys

Our Girl

JJUUJJUU

Sneaks

Young Jesus

Sam Evian

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Flasher

Mike and The Moonpies

Nap Eyes

Soft Kill

H.C. McEntire

Helena Deland

The Cordovas

Lauren Morrow

Bodega

David Nance Group

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Virginia Wing

Garrett T Capps

Martha Scanlan

Gold Star

Colton Turner

&more (Chill Moody & Donn T)

David Bragger & Susan Platz