Stream Vaaska’s Inocentes Condenados EP

This is already a big week for Texan hardcore, since motherfucking Judiciary are about to release Surface Noise, their knuckle-to-skull full-length debut. And now it’s getting even more hectic, since Austin’s Vaaska have just come out with a vengeful new EP called Inocentes Condenados.

Vaaska have been around for about a decade, blasting out volley after volley of feverish and trebly Spanish-language D-beat. Inocentes Condenados — the title translates to “Innocent Convicted” — follows 2016’s Futuro Primitivo 7″ and the 2015 full-length Todos Contra Todos. The new EP hurtles through six songs in about nine minutes, and it brings a molten level of lo-fi intensity. Stream it below.

<a href="http://beachimpedimentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/inocentes-condenados-ep" target="_blank">Inocentes Condenados EP by Vaaska</a>

The Inocentes Condenados EP is out now on Beach Impediment.