Delicate Steve – “Selfie Of A Man”

Under the name Delicate Steve, New Jersey guitar hero Steve Marion makes playful instrumental rock music with all the color and fun of a Saturday morning cartoon. Last we heard from him, the serial collaborator was teaming up with MC5’s Wayne Kramer for a cover of MC5’s own “American Ruse.” A few months later, we heard Kanye rapping over a Delicate Steve song on a snippet from the upcoming Yandhi. And now, Steve has announced a brand new album of his own.

Till I Burn Up, the first full-length Delicate Steve album since 2017’s This Is Steve — not counting last year’s holiday covers collection The Christmas Album — will be out at the beginning of March on ANTI-. And today, Steve has shared its lead single, the goofily titled “Selfie Of A Man,” a head-nodding instrumental drum-machine-and-guitar groove that’ll scratch that Delicate Steve itch. Listen to it below.

Till I Burn Up is out 3/1 on ANTI-. Pre-order it here.