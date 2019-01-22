Rosalía – “DE AQUÍ NO SALES” Video

Last year, Rosalía released her excellent El Mal Querer, which we named one of the best albums of 2018. The rollout for it has been populated by a string of striking music videos, including ones for “BAGDAD,” “DI MI NOMBRE,” and others.

Her latest visual is for “DE AQUÍ NO SALES,” which takes the roaring motorcycle vrooms in the track and places Rosalía on an actual motorcycle, speeding away from the wreckage of a flaming windmill and settling into a pool of water adorned by plants and and a stray motor.

Check it out below.

El Mal Querer is out now via Sony.