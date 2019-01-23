Bikini Kill Announce More NY & LA Reunion Shows

Last week, Bikini Kill announced that they were reuniting for their first shows since they disbanded in 1997. They went on sale on Friday and sold out pretty much instantaneously — a lot of them were seemingly bought by scalpers, so they say, and some of them went towards an American Express pre-sale.

Because of the demand, the band is adding a new show on each coast — one in Los Angeles and one in Brooklyn. The new dates are on 5/2 at the Palladium in LA and on 6/5 at King’s Theatre in Brooklyn. Tickets for these go on sale this Friday, 5/25.

In a note on their website, they apologized for the ticket shortage:

Hi everyone, we wanted to apologize to anyone who had a bad experience trying to get tickets to our upcoming shows. We weren’t aware of the pre-sale for people with a certain credit card in NY until it was too late and that will not happen in the future. Also as soon as we realized there were problems we tried to put as many obstacles in front of scalpers as we could and are trying to figure out a better solution going forward. Thanks for all the interest and support of these shows – it is beyond anything we expected and we are excited to play for you!

Here’s the full run of dates:

04/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/02 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

05/31 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/01 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

06/05 Brooklyn, NY @ King’s Theatre