Jenny Lewis – “Red Bull & Hennessy”

We, the listening public, have waited a good long while for Jenny Lewis to follow up her masterful 2014 release The Voyager with a new album. Late last year we got the news that the new one, called On The Line, was finally ready to drop in 2019. And today its lead single is officially out, along with the cover art and tracklist.

The glamorous photo that accompanied the album news is apparently not the one that graces the album cover. Instead, it’s the closeup of the former Rilo Kiley singer’s neck, chest, and torso you see above. As previously reported, the album’s backing band includes Beck, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Jim Keltner, Ringo Starr, and Ryan Adams. It’s out in March on Warner Bros.

She’s kicking off the rollout with “Red Bull & Hennessy,” a track that continues The Voyager’s 21st century Laurel Canyon pop-rock vibes. It’s a song about desperate attraction for a lover who may be playing hard to get. Big, loud drums and jangly classic rock guitars are the backdrop as Lewis sings, “I’m about to get wicked/ You got me lying on my back/ Hallelu/ All will be forgiven/ But why you gotta act like that?/ Make me beg for you.” My anticipation is only rising after hearing this one.

Listen below, where you can also find On The Line’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heads Gonna Roll”

02 “Wasted Youth”

03 “Red Bull & Hennessy”

04 “Hollywood Lawn”

05 “Do Si Do”

06 “Dogwood”

07 “Party Clown”

08 “Little White Dove”

09 “Taffy”

10 “On The Line”

11 “Rabbit Hole”

On The Line is out 3/22 on Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.