Harmony Korine has a new film called The Beach Bum coming out in March. It’s the director’s first feature since Spring Breakers in 2013, and it starts Matthew McConaughey as a character called Moondog who, per the movie’s description, is “a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules.”

The film includes some music notables in roles: Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Buffett, and what looks like George Clinton in an uncredited role in the trailer. Also starring are Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Martin Lawrence, and Jonah Hill.

Check out the trailer for it below.

The Beach Bum is in theaters 3/29.