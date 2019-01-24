It has been a blast, these past few years, to watch Girlpool grow and expand, changing their sound with every album. Not that long ago, Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad were Los Angeles teenagers, best friends and products of the DIY punk underground, howling in unison over acoustic guitars. But they’ve relentlessly pushed their sound in new directions over two full-length albums. And now, with their third, they’ve made something grand and majestic.

Next week, Girlpool will release What Chaos Is Imaginary, the follow-up to 2017’s Powerplant. It’s a lush, gorgeous, perfectly controlled album, one that evokes the heady textures of early-’90s dream-pop and the anthemic idiosyncracies of late-’90s American indie rock. And the duo’s entire identity has shifted. Tucker has come out as transgender and started hormone replacement therapy, and now his voice is noticeably deeper and heavier than Tividad’s.

We’ve already posted the early tracks “Where You Sink,” “Lucy’s,” “Hire,” and the title track. And today, NPR is streaming the entire album, which is very much worth your time, even on a morning full of new music. Listen to the whole thing here.

What Chaos Is Imaginary is out 2/1 on Anti-.