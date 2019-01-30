Allie Crow Buckley – “As I Walk Into The Sea”

Six days from now, East LA singer-songwriter Allie Crow Buckley (no relation to Tim and Jeff, though she does have some famous friends) will release her new EP, So Romantic. Half the EP comprises three great songs she’s released over the past year, “Captive,” “Cusco,” and “Cherry Stems.” Today she shares a fourth, and it’s the best one yet.

“As I Walk Into The Sea” is So Romantic’s opener, and for good reason. It leaves a strong impression, a moody but purposeful Pacific slow-drift that shows off Buckley’s knack for evocative lyrics and unshakeable chorus melodies. There’s also a rad guitar solo during the bridge, but what you’ll probably remember most are Buckley’s rich vocals rising upward to sing, “I can’t make it on my own/ I just want to be alone,” sounding weighed-down even as they soar.

I understand that this all sounds a bit effusive, but listen once and see if you don’t need to run it back a few times. Stick around for a couple of the prior singles, too, if you like.

So Romantic is out 2/5. It also features a Black Sabbath cover.