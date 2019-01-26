Kanye West Sues Roc-A-Fella Records, Def Jam, And Others

Kanye West has filed a pair of lawsuits in what may be an attempt to extradite himself from contracts and reclaim control over his career. One lawsuit is against EMI, the song publisher that has administered the rights to his songs since 2003, shortly before the hip-hop star released his debut album, The College Dropout. The other is against Roc-a-Fella Records, UMG Recordings, Def Jam, and Bravado International Group.

The complaints filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court are almost entirely redacted and so the basis of his legal actions are very mysterious. But there’s at least this…

“There now exists a dispute between Plaintiffs and Defendant EMI regarding the parties’ rights and obligations to one another under the EMI Contract and Extensions.”

Similar language is used to explain the controversy over his recording agreements.

West is seeking declaratory relief plus alleging unjust enrichment on the part of the song publisher and record companies. He’s also seeking a transfer of property. He’s represented by Quinn Emanuel litigator Robert Schwartz.

We’ll provide further detail as we learn it.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.