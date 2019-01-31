Bob Mould – “Lost Faith” Video

Former Hüsker Dü member Bob Mould has shared a video for “Lost Faith,” a new single from his upcoming album Sunshine Rock. This track follows the album’s previous two singles, “What Do You Want Me To Do” and “Sunshine Rock,” which were released late last year.

“Lost Faith” follows a fictionalized Mould in a dystopian, near-future Berlin. The campy video shows Mould pursued by border security thugs, happening upon half-naked dancers, and shredding guitar on a dilapidated communications tower.

Mould, who conceptualized the video, comments in a press release, “It’s just an average day in a European pop music video. Grab a scoop of ice cream and enjoy the show!” Watch it unfold below via NPR.

The video was directed by Philipp Virus of Virus Films GbR, who has collaborated with Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth and Iggy Pop. His work has also been showcased at The Museum of Modern Art.

Recently, Mould performed at a Daniel Johnston tribute show in Austin, TX for Hi, How Are You Day alongside The Flaming Lips, Built To Spill and Yo La Tengo.

Sunshine Rock is out 2/8 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.