Tracy Morgan Stars In Parody Lou Bega Biopic Mambo No. 5

A little bit of Lou Bega is all Tracy Morgan needs. The actor and comedian is currently in the midst of promoting his new movie What Men Want, which also features Erykah Badu. But during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, he also premiered the first trailer for another project of his: Mambo No. 5, a biopic of Lou Bega.

In the parody trailer, Morgan stars as Bega, who defies his father’s wishes for him to work in the “paprika mine” and instead sets out to become a mambo star. We see him work out the lyrics to “Mambo No. 5″ and turn it into a hit with some help from a ponytailed producer played by Kimmel. He later wins the Nobel Prize for mambo: “I’d like to thank a little bit of everybody!”

Finally, Lou Bega is getting his cinematic due. “If you see one movie about Lou Bega this year, see Mambo No. 5,” raves The New York Times. Watch the trailer and see for yourself below.