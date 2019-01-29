Teen Gets Probation For Trying To Steal A Plane To Get To Famous Dex Concert

Last summer, an 18-year-old teen was arrested for attempting to steal a plane. His end destination? A Famous Dex concert. Did he make it? No, but he was close! He pleaded guilty last Thursday and received a five-year term of felony probation. According to the Texarkana Gazette, the teen planned to take an American Eagle twin-engine jet from the Texarkana Regional Airport to Illinois for Famous Dex’s concert on the fourth of July. Airport security saw him hop a fence onto the property around 2:30 AM.

He didn’t get very far though. The police came and found him sitting in the pilot’s seat. “[He] told investigators his lack of training as a pilot didn’t concern him as he believed operating the aircraft could be simply accomplished by pulling levers and pushing buttons,” the Gazette reports. Apparently, he had been considering plane theft for about a month and “had been watching the plane since 10 PM July 3 before throwing his bicycle in a ditch and heading for the jet more than four hours later.”