Big Business – “Let Them Grind”

The burly and hard-hitting duo Big Business, formerly out of Seattle and now based in LA, are back today to announce a new album. The follow-up to 2016’s Command Your Weather is called The Beast You Are, it’s out in April, and today we hear its lead single.

“Let Them Grind,” the album’s closing track, is a dense, melodic crusher in the vein of Baroness. It sounds like way more than two musicians are wailing away on this one; by the end they are capturing the feeling of a building collapsing and making all that sonic violence sound gorgeous in a way. In a press release, bassist-vocalist Jared Warren calls it “the perfect song for any situation in which a soundtrack for suppressing blood-boiling, ear-ringing anger is needed.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Abdominal Snowman”

02 “Heal The Week”

03 “Complacency Is Killing You”

04 “Bright Grey”

05 “Time And Heat”

06 “The Moor You Know”

07 “People Behave”

08 “We Can Swarm”

09 “El Pollo”

10 “We’ll Take The Good Package”

11 “Last Family”

12 “Under Everest”

13 “Let Them Grind”

The Beast You Are is out 4/12 via Joyful Noise. Pre-order it here.