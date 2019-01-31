Killer Mike stays busy. Mike was an Atlanta rap legend long before he joined up with El-P, formed Run The Jewels, and found a surprising level of middle-aged rap stardom. And when Run The Jewels aren’t busy, Mike is still finding ways to get out into the world. Recently, Mike’s Netflix series Trigger Warning went live, and so Mike is now out on the talk-show circuit to promote it.

A couple of weeks ago, Mike was a guest on Colbert. Last night, he showed up on Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about a few of the same things. Mike discussed a few of the goofy ideas that he explores on the show, like the idea that white gangs like the Hells Angels enjoy white privilege because they can sell officially-licensed merch. But in a motormouth six-minute segment, Mike also talked about a bunch of other things, including the time he took Bernie Sanders out to lunch at an Atlanta soul food restaurant.

But Mike won’t be doing this pundit thing forever. Soon, he’ll be back to rapping. On the show, Seth Meyers noted that there’s a new Run The Jewels album on the way. And when asked what we could expect, Mike offered this: “It’s gonna feel like the most frigid of New York days, and you’re walking out of Katz’s with a pastrami sandwich, and somebody punches you in your face.” So: Like every other Run The Jewels album, then! Watch the interview below.

Trigger Warning With Killer Mike is streaming on Netflix now.