Stream Music Inspired By The Film Roma Featuring Patti Smith, El-P, T Bone Burnett, Ibeyi, & More

Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma is a fantastic movie, but it doesn’t exactly seem like the type of film that would lend itself to the celebrity soundtrack treatment. But that’s exactly what Music Inspired By The Film Roma is: a collection of notables contributing songs that they say were inspired by the movie. I’m sure some of these weren’t actually inspired by the movie. Certainly, Roma is inspirational in a grander sense, but a few of these were probably just sitting around in a studio somewhere, waiting to be used for whatever reason.

But no matter! We’ve heard a few cuts from the soundtrack already, including Billie Eilish’s “When I Was Older” and Beck’s “Tarantula,” which features Feist on backup vocals and is a cover of a Colourbox song from the ’80s.

The rest of the tracklist is populated by the likes of Patti Smith, El-P & Wilder Zoby, DJ Shadow, T Bone Burnett, UNKLE, Laura Marling, Jessie Reyez, and more. There’s also a track featuring Cuarón’s 15-year-old daughter Bu.

You can listen to the whole soundtrack over on NPR.