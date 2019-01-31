It’s been four long, eventful years since the LA-based folk musician Jessica Pratt released her skeletal and stunning album On Your Own Love Again. But next week, Pratt is coming back with the long-gestating new LP Quiet Signs, another full-length with the power to sweep you off into some vaporous mindworld.

Musically, Quiet Signs is a warm, welcoming, comfortable album — and on a day when most of us are walking around like the liquid-metal Terminator after he gets hit with the liquid-nitrogen tank, an album like that can make all the difference. There’s an effortless jazziness to the arrangements, which are full of flute and piano. And there’s also reverb all over everything, which sounds nice. It all serves to highlight Pratt’s voice, an idiosyncratic yip-coo that’s both demented and pretty. The whole thing has an out-of-time quality, like it could’ve come along at any point in the last five decades.

Quiet Signs is out next week, and we’ve already posted the early tracks “This Time Around,” “Pony Blue,” and “Aeroplane.” And right now, you can hear the whole album and just dive in. It’s a good album, so you should do that right away. Stream it now at NPR.

Quiet Signs is out 2/8 on Mexican Summer.