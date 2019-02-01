Mallrat & Basenji – “Nobody’s Home” Video

We’ve been enjoying the work of Mallrat, aka Brisbane musician Grace Shaw, since she was a wee 16-year-old gleefully riding the borderlines between pop, rap, indie rock, and electronic music. Now she’s 20 and is progressing quite nicely.

Mallrat says “Nobody’s Home,” her new single out today, is the poppiest song she’s ever written, which continues the trajectory from the last time we checked in on her via 2017’s “Better.” Created with Sydney producer Basenji, it’s a lovely lovestruck singsong with an abundance of hooks. One of them arrives in the chorus to animate these words: “Nobody’s home, so I sing my songs about you/ And when nobody’s close, I can think out loud about you.” I’m getting Lily Allen / Wet / Charli XCX vibes, if that makes any sense — fun and vibrant and hooky with the slightest dreaminess around the edges.

Here’s Mallrat with some background:

This song started as a voice memo, recorded in a bathroom in Japan, about a year and a half ago. My friend was sleeping in the next room so I turned on the shower and sung really quietly so that she wouldn’t hear me recording. About six months later I met up with Basenji in Sydney and the song started to take shape. I’ve been a fan of Basenji for a very long time and I’m very excited that we got to make this together. I love the colour and sweetness he brings to everything! This is the most poppy pop song I’ve ever written and I love it.

Watch the extremely fun music video below.

“Nobody’s Home” is out now via Nettwerk.