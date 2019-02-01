Right now, Detroit street-rap is in a great place; it’s been a while since we’ve heard an album more energetic or inventive than Sada Baby’s Bartier Bounty. And Payroll Giovanni, a veteran of the city’s underground thanks to his time in the Doughboyz Cashout crew, has been on a great run, too. Last year, Payroll Giovanni and producer Cardo teamed up on the excellent Big Bossin, Vol. 2, and Payroll also released his 4-1P album on his own. And now Payroll has also come out with a new EP-length project called January 30th. (And yes, it’s two days old, but we’re just seeing it now.) It’s a reliably hard and sneery collection of stone-faced fuck-you-up slaps, and you can hear it below.

The self-released January 30th is out now.