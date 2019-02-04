Big Boi Announces Dungeon Family Tour

There is a strong case to be made that Atlanta’s Dungeon Family is the greatest crew in rap history. The collective started sometime in the early ’90s, centering around the Dungeon, the studio run by the production team Organized Noize. OutKast and Goodie Mob will always be the best-known Dungeon Fam affiliates, but plenty of other great rappers were associated with the crew. Cool Breeze and Witchdoctor released classic albums. Big Rube’s spoken-word album intros lent a ton to the mystique. Backbone and C-Bone were great utility players. Joi and Bubba Sparxxx were in the mix somewhere. Future, Janelle Monaé, and Killer Mike got their starts as Dungeon Family affiliates. So much good music came out of that camp that it boggles the mind.

Last night, of course, Big Boi performed for a few minutes at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, with Organized Noize’s Sleepy Brown flanking him. And he’s making the most of that moment. Big Boi released two new songs last week, and now he’s announced a quick Dungeon Family reunion tour. Brooklyn Vegan reports that the tour will feature Big Boi alongside Goodie Mob, Organized Noize, DJ KP The Great, and “unannounced guests.”

Of course, Goodie Mob’s inclusion presumably means that Cee-Lo is involved. Five years ago, Cee-Lo made some really fucked-up statements on rape, coming very close to confessing to an actual sexual assault. So you have to figure out for yourself whether you want to buy a ticket for a show where that guy could be getting some money. In any case, the Dungeon Family dates are below.

TOUR DATES:

4/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

4/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

4/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

4/25 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

4/27 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station