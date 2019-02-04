Royal Trux – “Year Of The Dog”

Noise-rockers Royal Trux have shared the fourth single from their upcoming comeback album. The duo of Neil Hagerty and Jennifer Herrema broke up after 2000’s Pound For Pound but reunited in 2015. Since the reunion, they have released an album of live material, 2017’s Platinum Tips + Ice Cream. And lately they’ve been rolling out White Stuff — their 10th proper LP overall and first in 19 years.

The characteristically scuzzy “Year Of The Dog” follows White Stuff’s previous three singles “Every Day Swan,” the Kool Keith-featuring “Get Used To This,” and the album’s title track. Referencing the Chinese New Year, Herrema had this to say of today’s new track: “Sorry to see such an auspicious brown earth dog leave town but we gotta make room for the pig.”

In other Royal Trux news, the band recently announced that their forthcoming tour dates have been postponed due to “unresolved issues arising from a past arrest.”

Listen to “Year Of The Dog” below.

White Stuff is out 3/1 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.